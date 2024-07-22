NAM Calls for Probe into Missing $30M at GAM Petroleum

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗺, 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗝𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮, 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘂𝗺 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟯𝟲,𝟵𝟱𝟯.𝟲𝟭𝟰 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟯𝟬 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀.

This motion before lawmakers seeks to investigate and expose alleged scandals at GAM Petroleum.

“This motion is to help parliament unearth the corruption and take necessary action,” Hon. Jawara told parliament in his response to parliamentary questions.

The motion, now approved by parliament, responds to a report from the Financial Intelligence Unit that highlighted a suspicious scandal at GAM Petroleum.

Hon. Jawara informed Parliament that the FIU’s report also revealed that certain individuals receive monthly bribes of GMD 600,000 from the purported petroleum dealers, with payments made through Eco Bank and Access Bank.

The Lower Saloum Lawmaker expressed optimism that a thorough investigation would aid in curbing tax evasion, corruption, and money laundering, along with other economic offenses.

Other NAMs described the coming of the motion as timely and referred to the allegations as a “threat to the nation’s economy.”

Alhagie Mbow of Upper Saloum supported the motion for an investigation, highlighting the potential for government revenue loss and money laundering.

Suibou Touray, the NAM for Wuli West, pointed out the problem of kickbacks within the Ministry of Petroleum and stressed the importance of conducting an investigation.

“This is a serious matter, and we need to investigate and take action,” he said, adding that there are potential issues with proper licenses and suspicious change of chairs at the Ministry based on the reports before lawmakers.

“This is a threat to our financial stability, and we need to break the cycle of cartels in this country,” said Hon. Almame Gibba, NAM for Foni Kansala.

He added: “You cannot come and milked the country without paying task.

“This is a game that we cannot allow in our country.”

Lawmakers expressed profound gratitude to Lower Saloum NAM Sainey Jawara for initiating the motion.

They also raised concerns about why Access Bank and Eco Bank declined to clarify issues even after the Financial Intelligence Unit sought explanations.

The NAM for Sami emphasized the need for a parliamentary inquiry into the Petroleum Ministry.

Other speakers, including the National Assembly Member for Sami Constituency and Upper Fulladu, supported the establishment of an investigative committee on the alleged GAM Petroleum saga.

Sami NAM urged the committee to look at this issue with utmost seriousness and challenge the committee to do their work diligently.

Other NAMs mentioned that there are a lot of cartels in the country, but they will be exposed one by one.

“Businesses are happening in the country behind the scenes, but this will end, said Upper Fulladu NAM Hon. Kora.

He added: “There are people in this country who are very corrupt, and they need to be punished.”

Hon. Kora expressed hope that this parliamentary inquiry will put an end to some of the corruption scandals in the country.

According to the motion, Access Bank and Eco Bank are the two banks carrying out the transactions of the petroleum companies.

Parliament is expected to carry out the investigation in 90 days and report back.