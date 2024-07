NAM Calls for Probe into Missing $30M at GAM Petroleum

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ก๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—น๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—บ, ๐—›๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ, ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฒ,๐Ÿต๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฏ.๐Ÿฒ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฐ ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€, ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜€.

This motion before lawmakers seeks to investigate and expose alleged scandals at GAM Petroleum.

โ€œThis motion is to help parliament unearth the corruption and take necessary action,โ€ Hon. Jawara told parliament in his response to parliamentary questions.

The motion, now approved by parliament, responds to a report from the Financial Intelligence Unit that highlighted a suspicious scandal at GAM Petroleum.

Hon. Jawara informed Parliament that the FIU’s report also revealed that certain individuals receive monthly bribes of GMD 600,000 from the purported petroleum dealers, with payments made through Eco Bank and Access Bank.

The Lower Saloum Lawmaker expressed optimism that a thorough investigation would aid in curbing tax evasion, corruption, and money laundering, along with other economic offenses.

Other NAMs described the coming of the motion as timely and referred to the allegations as a โ€œthreat to the nationโ€™s economy.โ€

Alhagie Mbow of Upper Saloum supported the motion for an investigation, highlighting the potential for government revenue loss and money laundering.

Suibou Touray, the NAM for Wuli West, pointed out the problem of kickbacks within the Ministry of Petroleum and stressed the importance of conducting an investigation.

โ€œThis is a serious matter, and we need to investigate and take action,โ€ he said, adding that there are potential issues with proper licenses and suspicious change of chairs at the Ministry based on the reports before lawmakers.

โ€œThis is a threat to our financial stability, and we need to break the cycle of cartels in this country,โ€ said Hon. Almame Gibba, NAM for Foni Kansala.

He added: โ€œYou cannot come and milked the country without paying task.

“This is a game that we cannot allow in our country.โ€

Lawmakers expressed profound gratitude to Lower Saloum NAM Sainey Jawara for initiating the motion.

They also raised concerns about why Access Bank and Eco Bank declined to clarify issues even after the Financial Intelligence Unit sought explanations.

The NAM for Sami emphasized the need for a parliamentary inquiry into the Petroleum Ministry.

Other speakers, including the National Assembly Member for Sami Constituency and Upper Fulladu, supported the establishment of an investigative committee on the alleged GAM Petroleum saga.

Sami NAM urged the committee to look at this issue with utmost seriousness and challenge the committee to do their work diligently.

Other NAMs mentioned that there are a lot of cartels in the country, but they will be exposed one by one.

โ€œBusinesses are happening in the country behind the scenes, but this will end, said Upper Fulladu NAM Hon. Kora.

He added: โ€œThere are people in this country who are very corrupt, and they need to be punished.โ€

Hon. Kora expressed hope that this parliamentary inquiry will put an end to some of the corruption scandals in the country.

According to the motion, Access Bank and Eco Bank are the two banks carrying out the transactions of the petroleum companies.

Parliament is expected to carry out the investigation in 90 days and report back.