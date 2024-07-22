Former VP Dabo Urges Mandatory Asset Declarations for Government Officials to Tackle Corruption

- Advertisement -

Bakary B. Dabo, the leader of the Gambia For All (GFA) party and ex-Vice President and Finance Minister of The Gambia, has stressed the importance of transparency and accountability among senior government officials, noting that there should be compulsory asset declarations by cabinet members and high-ranking officials at the start and end of their terms.

Dabo made these remarks in an interview with Hot FM.

- Advertisement -

Addressing Corruption and Waste

Dabo expressed his worries regarding the widespread corruption and the squandering habits prevalent in the government, emphasizing their interconnected nature. He suggested that a government led by the GFA would aggressively combat corruption and simultaneously reduce government expenditure wastage.

“I have visited many government ministries, and it’s clear that the wasteful style of running the state needs to be addressed,” Dabo said. “Corruption, a significant problem, must be tackled within the rule of law. We aim to establish a serious system from audit controls to the judiciary, ensuring no one is above the law,” he added.

He emphasized that under a GFA administration, stringent anti-corruption measures would be enforced, including explicit legal provisions for penalties.

- Advertisement -

“There would be no sacred cows. If you steal, you [will] go to prison, and I expect the courts to implement that.”

Reflecting on the PPP Era

The former vice president defended his tenure under the former Jawara administration. He argued that the PPP government maintained a reasonable level of governance and resource management, contributing to a peaceful political atmosphere.

“The allegations of corruption leading to the 1981 and 1994 incidents are from a particular quarter with vested interests. Many Gambians and non-Gambian observers believe that the governance during that period was fairly good,” Dabo said. “So, I wouldn’t lose sleep over being associated with that ‘old wine.'”

- Advertisement -

Vision for a Democratic System

He emphasized the significance of a democratic system in which state institutions comply with democratic principles, bolstered by the support of independent media, professional organizations, and civil society acting as safeguards.

GFA’s Preparedness for Governance

When asked about the existence of a GFA cabinet in waiting, Dabo clarified that although a cabinet has not been officially established, they have a robust grasp of the situation and the necessary expertise to assemble a capable team should they be tasked with governance.

Reflecting on the coalition of 2016, Dabo acknowledged the value of its program but also highlighted its lack of clarity in certain aspects. He promised that a government led by the GFA would offer programs that are more explicit and well-defined to prevent the recurrence of previous errors.

“A GFA government would bring the necessary changes with a clear plan, unlike the coalition setup of 2016, where the freedom in selecting cabinet members was limited by various factors,” Dabo concluded.