Monday, September 4, 2023

NA Speaker FTJ describes purchase of NAM vehicles as necessary 

By: Alieu Jallow

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has provided clarity on the controversy surrounding the purchase of 58 luxury Toyota Prado vehicles for 2.5 million each to the National Assembly, noting that the purchase of these vehicles was necessary for the effective functioning of the Assembly as an equal arm of the government.

The purchase of these vehicles had sparked public debate and media scrutiny. He emphasized that the purchase was done fairly and transparently, with 50% of the cost being shared equally among the NAMs and the other 50% being paid by the National Assembly.

“Honourable Members, it is just understandable today that some of the brilliant initiatives taken by National Assembly authorities receive backlash from the public, however, this Assembly being a democratic institution takes note of all opinions and concerns raised by the citizens and indeed constructive public opinions are the most supreme means of accountability,” Speaker Jatta.

The Honourable Speaker emphasized that since Independence, the parliament has been at a disadvantage in performing its functions and taking its rightful place in the governance architecture. The Speaker noted that the parliament must be equipped with the necessary resources, and the assembly is committed to making that happen.

Following the announcement of the purchase of the 58 luxurious Toyota Parado at the cost of 2.5 million, the National Assembly Members have come under public backlash which slammed them as selfish amid the rising cost of living and unemployment.

However, the MPs have defended the purchase of the vehicles, saying it is part of a trust fund bill passed by the House during the tenure of the last parliament.

According to reports, the MPs will only pay half of the money for each vehicle while The Gambia government will pay the other half of the vehicle.

