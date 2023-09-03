Former Niamina East Legislator Hon. Ceesay Emphasizes the Necessity of Term Limits in Modern Politics

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Honorable Omar Ceesay, the former National Assembly Member representing Niamina East Constituency, has underscored the importance of term limits in contemporary politics. He proposes and hopes that the Gambian leadership incorporates term limits into the country’s constitution.

“In the case of The Gambia, President Adama Barrow should consider reintroducing the well-known draft constitution before lawmakers,” he suggested.

Furthermore, he stated that if the draft constitution cannot be reintroduced, a specific bill should be presented to lawmakers before the upcoming presidential election in 2026 to restrict any future president, including President Barrow, from serving more than two terms of five years each.

“My generation would view it as a potential coup d’état if one person remains in power for more than two terms without demonstrating substantial achievements,” Hon. Ceesay conveyed to The Fatu Network.

He emphasized that term limits are a crucial component of any democracy, asserting that their inclusion in the political system would hold national significance in preventing the emergence of another dictatorship or potential political conflicts.