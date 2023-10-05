MS Bah Reacts to President Barrow’s Recent Attack on Media Houses, Calls for Immediate Action from CSOs

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Recent attacks on media and freedom of expression by President Adama Barrow in The Gambia have sparked concerns among journalists and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Muhammed S. Bah, a senior journalist and President of the Gambia Press Union, has urged CSOs to take action and raise awareness about these threats to democracy.

Bah shared his personal reactions following President Barrow’s direct assault on media houses over the past few days.

He emphasized that President Barrow’s actions and statements are disconcerting and demand immediate attention.

“Journalists, media establishments, and members of the public have faced intimidation and harassment both online and offline. This assault on the independent press and freedom of expression undermines the core values of democracy and the progress that The Gambia has made in recent years,” Bah said.

As advocates for democracy and human rights, Bah stressed the shared responsibility of civil society stakeholders to speak out against these acts.

Bah urged CSOs, particularly TANGO, to organize a press conference to denounce President Barrow’s rhetoric and remind him of his obligations to the Gambian people.

“They should also disseminate information about the situation domestically and internationally through various communication channels,” he suggested.

Furthermore, Bah recommended that constructive dialogues with government officials, including President Barrow, should be initiated to express concerns and advocate for the protection of democratic values and human rights.

He suggested providing support to journalists and media organizations that are being targeted, including legal and practical assistance.

Bah further urged CSOs like TANGO to advocate for legislative and policy reforms that enhance press freedom and ensure accountability within the government.

To gain international support, Bah reiterated that CSOs should reach out to diplomatic missions, international organizations, and human rights bodies to draw attention to the deteriorating situation in The Gambia.

He emphasized that CSOs should continue monitoring and documenting instances of attacks on the media and freedom of expression, as it is essential to hold those responsible accountable.

He added, “By collaborating and undertaking these collective endeavors, CSOs can send a strong message to President Adama Barrow that both the international community and civil society are closely watching and will not tolerate encroachments on democracy, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press in The Gambia.”

Bah emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with the citizens of The Gambia as they strive for a fair and democratic society. It is crucial to act swiftly and decisively to protect these essential pillars of democracy and human rights in The Gambia.