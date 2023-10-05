Batchilly Urges President Barrow to End Caricaturing of Political Opponents

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), has called on President Barrow to cease caricaturing his political opponents.

Batchilly equally urged his colleagues and opposition leaders to prioritize peace and unity over engaging in caricatures of each other.

According to the GAP leader, adopting these measures will contribute to a better future for all Gambians.

“Mr. President, I implore you to refrain from intervening in the caricature of your political opponents. It is time to focus on the greater principles that our nation and people truly deserve,” urged Batchilly.

He added that they should bear in mind how their actions ultimately shape the future of the country.

Batchilly also advised President Barrow to exercise caution in selecting advisors and to ignore the counsel of those driven by hidden motives.

Referring to such individuals as “Political Dajjaalouns,” who create discord and confusion, “Political Manaafiqouns,” who are hypocritical in their intentions, and “Political Mudillouns,” who lead others astray.

The appeal extends to political leaders and opposition party members, with Batchilly emphasizing the need for respect and a commitment to the greater good of The Gambia during robust debates.

“To my fellow opposition leaders, I urge you to embrace unity, transparency, and justice as guiding principles,” reminding them that their actions have a global impact.

He added that the responsibility that comes with their positions should be embraced, and their decisions should be made with wisdom and a genuine dedication to the well-being of all Gambians.

In highlighting the significance of unity, Batchilly urged citizens to rise above their differences and work towards a brighter and more harmonious future.

Renouncing harmful practices in favor of utilizing collective strength and building a nation founded on peace, prosperity, and enduring values that promote shared humanity, according to Batchilly.

“Peace ideals are meant to reign in people’s hearts, guide leaders, and inspire actions in the ongoing pursuit of a more peaceful and just world,” he said.

Batchilly urges reflection on politicians’ conduct and discourages the caricature-like behavior that often surrounds political discourse.

“Instead, a focus on values that foster genuine peace is necessary,” he emphasized.

Batchilly acknowledges the diverse political landscape of seasoned elders and impassioned youngsters, emphasizing the need to find common ground within it.

He warns against resorting to superstitious or harmful practices, as they undermine the noble pursuit of peace.

He encouraged citizens to harness their inherent powers in positive ways instead of harming one another.

Batchilly believes that unity will allow the construction of a future that transcends mistrust and division, where actions are driven by compassion, understanding, and a shared commitment to progress.