MRCG Responds to Staff Sit-Down Strike

- Advertisement -

The management of the Medical Research Council Unit Gambia (MRCG) has issued a response following the beginning of a sit-down strike by its staff members.

The strike, which began this week, was initiated by employees demanding better working conditions, improved salaries, and enhanced job security.

- Advertisement -

In an official statement, the MRC management acknowledged the concerns raised by the staff and expressed their commitment to addressing these issues through constructive dialogue.

In response to the situation, the management requested that employees sign log sheets and document their work activities to facilitate the implementation of policies for days worked.

The MRC leadership expressed their gratitude to the staff members who continued to report to work during the strike, recognizing their dedication and commitment to the organization’s mission.

The sit-down strike has drawn attention to the underlying challenges within the organization, and the MRC leadership said it is hopeful that open communication and mutual understanding will lead to a swift resolution.