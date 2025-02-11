Mayor Lowe Inaugurates Borehole in Kerr Bamba

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), who is also the President of REFELA Africa, has inaugurated a borehole in Kerr Bamba in Sabach Sanjal constituency.

- Advertisement -

This borehole, part of her ongoing nationwide REFELA projects, has brought joy to the residents of Kerr Bamba, who described it as life-changing support. They commended Mayor Lowe and her partners for the initiative.

The inauguration was attended by esteemed personnel, villagers, and neighbors who gathered to celebrate the moment together.