Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Mayor Lowe Inaugurates Borehole in Kerr Bamba

62
By: Dawda Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), who is also the President of REFELA Africa, has inaugurated a borehole in Kerr Bamba in Sabach Sanjal constituency.

This borehole, part of her ongoing nationwide REFELA projects, has brought joy to the residents of Kerr Bamba, who described it as life-changing support. They commended Mayor Lowe and her partners for the initiative.

The inauguration was attended by esteemed personnel, villagers, and neighbors who gathered to celebrate the moment together.

