Political Tensions Rise in Kiang as NPP and UDP Intensify Campaigns for Masembeh By-Election

By: Dawda Baldeh

In the lead-up to the Masembeh ward by-election, the battle for supremacy is intensifying as key political figures from both the National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) ramp up their campaigns.

Momodou Cham, known as MC Cham Junior, has urged the residents of Kiang to support the UDP, criticizing the NPP for allegedly placing undue pressure on voters. He argued that electing an NPP candidate would not bring meaningful improvements to the people of Kiang Masembeh.

“The NPP is doing everything to secure this ward, but deep down, they know they have failed,” he stated, expressing confidence in the UDP’s ability to better represent the community’s interests.

Cham also dismissed recent remarks made by Seedy Njie regarding the UDP’s selection of Bakary Jarju as their candidate, calling them unfounded. He further accused the NPP of having a history of voter manipulation, suggesting that their tactics do not serve the electorate’s best interests.

As the election approaches, the political landscape in Kiang remains charged, with both parties vying for local support. Prominent NPP figures, including Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie, Information Minister Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, and Campaign Manager Lamin Cham, have been in Kiang intensifying their campaign efforts.