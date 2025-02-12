ATAF Hosts Two-Day Meeting in Ouagadougou to Strengthen Tax Awareness Across Africa

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) has brought together journalists from across the continent for a two-day meeting in Ouagadougou, focusing on tax awareness, policy implementation, and media collaboration in fostering economic development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Engene Southgate, representing ATAF Executive Secretary Logan Woarft, emphasized the forum’s commitment to strengthening tax systems across Africa. He highlighted the importance of journalists in shaping public perception and driving discussions around taxation, urging them to use their platforms to educate citizens and promote compliance.

Dancicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh, Chairman of the African Tax Media Network (ATMEN), acknowledged the media’s role in bridging the gap between tax authorities and the public. “Our voices as journalists are vital in ensuring transparency and accountability. We must engage in tax discussions to help citizens understand their responsibilities and the impact of taxation on national development,” he stated.

Mamadou Sere, representing the Minister of Economy and Finance, reiterated the significance of the media in tax education. He commended ATAF for organizing the event and stressed the need for collaboration between journalists and policymakers. “Journalists are powerful tools in shaping public awareness. Their role in tax discussions is crucial to building trust between governments and citizens and promoting economic growth,” he noted.

The meeting, which continues tomorrow, will feature discussions on the role of the media in tax administration, strategies for improving tax policies, and fostering public trust in tax systems. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to using journalism as a tool to advocate for tax reforms and ensure better economic policies across Africa.