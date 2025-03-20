Moustapha Ba’s Death: Family Seeks Justice for Former Minister Under Macky Sall as Suspicion Grows

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The investigation into the death of Moustapha Ba, former Senegalese Minister of Finance and Budget, continues to unfold with significant developments. Ba’s family has recently called for the immediate questioning of Moustapha Sarré, a government spokesperson, in relation to the ongoing investigation into Ba’s death.

This call comes in the wake of public comments made by Sarré, who stated that Moustapha Ba “was killed in troubling circumstances.” Sarré’s statement has drawn strong condemnation and raised further questions about the circumstances surrounding Ba’s death. His remarks have prompted the family’s legal representatives to demand his immediate interrogation as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Ba’s death, which occurred on November 4, 2024, has been clouded in mystery since an autopsy revealed elements suggesting that his death was not of natural causes. According to a press release from the Parquet du Procureur de la République (Senegal’s Prosecutor’s Office) issued on November 5, 2024, the autopsy findings indicated suspicious circumstances, which led authorities to postpone funeral arrangements while further investigative actions were conducted. The Fatu Network reported on these developments, including the autopsy results, back in November 2024.

Moustapha Ba, who served as the Minister of Finance and Budget under President Macky Sall’s administration from September 2022 until the end of Sall’s term in April 2024, was widely recognized for his significant role in managing Senegal’s fiscal policies. Despite ongoing treatment for chronic kidney issues, he was reportedly in good health when he left for Paris. His widow, Yassine Sall Ba, provided testimony to investigators after traveling to Paris when she was unable to reach her husband by phone. According to L’Observateur, Yassine explained that she had traveled to France after several days of silence from Ba, who had been in a coma following a medical emergency. Yassine was accompanied by former cabinet aide Babou Diédhiou, who also spoke to investigators regarding their time in Paris.

In the latest development, the family’s legal counsel, as reported by Wal Fadjri Quotidien on March 20, 2025, has urged the justice system to act swiftly and question Moustapha Sarré, citing his public remarks as potentially important to the investigation. They emphasized that all relevant statements must be thoroughly examined to uncover the truth behind Ba’s death.

As the investigation continues, Senegalese authorities have indicated that the inquiry may provide “surprising answers” and “unexpected conclusions.” For now, the family remains hopeful that justice will prevail, and they await the completion of final investigative steps to reclaim Ba’s body for burial.