Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Condemns Presidential Claim Over MacCarthy Square

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has strongly criticized the government’s recent move to claim ownership of McCarthy Square, calling it a “violation of our history” and a “betrayal of governance.” In a post shared yesterday, Mayor Lowe expressed her deep frustration over the government’s action, stating that it is not only a legal overreach but an insult to the people of Banjul.

Mayor Lowe, who is currently abroad, made it clear that she would not remain silent in the face of what she perceives as an unjustifiable claim. “The Office of the President’s claim over McCarthy Square is not just a legal overreach—it is a violation of our history, a betrayal of governance, and a deliberate insult to the people of Banjul,” she wrote.

She further emphasized the historical significance of McCarthy Square, describing it as a sacred ground that holds great personal and collective value for the people of Banjul. “MacCarthy Square is where our fathers, our uncles, our grandmothers and mothers gathered when the voices of Gambians demanded their rightful place in governance. It is where, year after year, we have come together as a nation to celebrate our independence,” Lowe stated.

The Mayor also highlighted that McCarthy Square is not just a physical space but a living symbol of the people’s struggle and unity. She questioned the justification for the government’s actions, asking, “By what right? By what justification? By what conscience does the Office of the President lay claim to a place that belongs to the people?”

In addition to her defense of McCarthy Square, Mayor Lowe accused the government of systematically undermining the autonomy of the Banjul City Council. She listed several instances where, according to her, the government had stripped the city of its assets and resources, further diminishing the authority of the council.

This strong statement follows the government’s defense of its decision to assume control over McCarthy Square. In response to the controversy, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, defended the government’s actions, stating on West Coast Radio that the Banjul City Council has shown repeatedly that it is unable to maintain McCarthy Square. Dr. Ceesay referred to the square as a “national symbolic asset” that had been left “abandoned” and “dilapidated” by the council.

“The government realizes that it’s in the best interest of the country to take charge of this very important national infrastructure to rehabilitate and take care of it, because it has been abandoned and neglected by the council,” Dr. Ceesay said. He further argued that the government has been spending millions annually to maintain the square and that after each national celebration, the area deteriorates, which the government can no longer allow to continue.

Dr. Ceesay added that there was no political motive behind the government’s decision and stressed the importance of McCarthy Square as part of State House, stating that it was built during the colonial period and does not belong to the Banjul City Council.

“There is no politics in it, to be honest, and that needs to be cleared,” Dr. Ceesay clarified.

While the government continues to assert that its actions are in the best interest of the country, Mayor Lowe remains steadfast in her belief that Banjul’s voice should not be silenced. “MacCarthy Square will not be taken. Banjul will not be silenced. The people’s voice will not be stripped away,” she declared, urging the government to set aside partisan politics and focus on the true development of the city.

As the debate continues, it is clear that McCarthy Square, with its deep-rooted historical significance, will remain at the center of the ongoing political tension between the government and the Banjul City Council.