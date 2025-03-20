Introducing Saffiatou Joof, Author & Poet Advocating Change Through the Power of Writing

- Advertisement -

SPOTLIGHT

Saffiatou is a dynamic, young, and prolific individual, a discerning writer who frequently ignites discussions with her remarkable writing abilities. She is recognised for her poetic lifestyle and activism, enjoying a successful writing career that has inspired numerous individuals.

She continues to attract attention and sell her books on Amazon. On 15 February 2025, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, she and her team launched a distinctive project focused on waste management called the “Zero Waste Project Gambia,” attended by esteemed guests, students, educators, and environmental advocates.

Lamin B Jawara, the project director, delivered an impressive presentation outlining the project’s goals and strategies for maintaining a clean environment. The speakers commended and acknowledged Saffiatou’s vision, which is truly worthy of imitation. The launch was successful, addressing and discussing many significant issues.

The data collection method presented was excellent and will guide the project toward its goals. It was noted that this concept could shift many mindsets and encourage people to properly segregate their waste and refrain from littering, which poses risks to our lives. Since the announcement of the project, she has consistently urged her followers to take action regarding their environment.

“We must alter our perceptions, as our waste is intertwined with our lifestyles. It is time to change our mindset and contribute to our development. This cannot solely be managed by our authorities; we must take full responsibility for our actions,” she said.

The project aims to turn waste into a source of revenue, promote awareness, and work towards a cleaner environment for everyone. This should be a collective responsibility shared by communities across the regions.

She added that it’s important for people to understand that waste can have value, and we must put an end to littering in our streets.

“This is a crucial issue we must tackle, but it requires people to understand the benefits and work towards transformation. This can be achieved if the youth unite and cultivate a sense of ownership towards their environment,” Saffiatou explained.

Saffiatou’s educational journey began at Deeper Life School, where she completed both her primary and upper basic education. She then graduated from Gambia Senior Secondary School. Currently, she is studying computer science at American International University West Africa.

Her debut book, “Under the Spell of Poetry,” was a breakthrough success in 2022, selling 1,000 copies nationwide. In 2023, she also earned an undisclosed profit from the launch of her second book, “Words on War.”

Following the success of “Under the Spell of Poetry,” she established the Nna-kala Virtual Poetry Academy and the Standstill Organization in The Gambia. These organizations focus on training young people in poetry and leadership, providing them with opportunities to visit various locations alongside lecturers, motivational speakers, and influential figures who can inspire their future careers.

In addition to her literary endeavors, Saffiatou works part-time as a secretary at Sotuma Industrial and Commercial Trading while managing her book business and clothing brand. Her second book, “Words on War,” is currently one of the most engaging titles gaining traction online in The Gambia.

Through her network and organization, she is supporting a select number of students and assisting young individuals facing critical situations, such as health issues.

Writing has always been Saffiatou’s passion, and she is currently adapting her critical poetry style to penetrate the international market, which has become her primary focus. Her books can be found at Timbooktoo, Suba Bookshop, and Amazon.com.

Moreover, she believes that talent must be protected and nurtured. She expresses pride in her friends, fans, and family who support her work and thanks them for their motivation. Her poetry reflects the lives of her people, their needs, and her personal experiences, written in the style of authentic African poetry.

She is creatively critical and focused, believing that the future belongs to those who are serious and eager to overcome barriers. Following the successful launch of the Zero Waste Project Gambia, she and her dedicated team are inviting everyone to participate.

They are currently concentrating on forming partnerships with other organizations, engaging stakeholders to understand their project goals, and exploring ways to collaborate and promote the initiative.

Participating in the country’s development is a form of patriotism.

“This should not limit or hinder any young person from achieving their goals. Saffiatou and her team are prepared to take responsibility and lead by example as young individuals,” she explained.