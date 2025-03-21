“Alhamdulilah,” Mourns Father Holding His Dead Son After Israeli Airstrike

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A Palestinian father, Abu Hilal, has mourned the death of his pregnant wife, Afnan al-Ghanam, and their 1-year-old son, Mohammed, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. In a video shared by Al Jazeera 24 hours ago, Abu Hilal is seen holding his son’s lifeless body, struggling to process his grief.

“Look, his teeth were starting to come in,” Abu Hilal said, referring to his son’s development. “Oh my dear son, go up [to Paradise]; you’re going to find all your toys up there. Up there is much better, my dear son, much better.” He continued, “He was my entire life,” and “I swear, he was my world.” He described how his son brought joy to everyone, adding, “Everyone who met him loved him. He brought joy to everyone. But he belongs with his creator. God has blessed me with him and now he calls for him.”

Abu Hilal’s family had sought shelter in Rafah’s al-Mawasi, an area designated by Israel as a ‘safe zone.’ He explained, “I took my wife and son there so they can be safe – so I can protect them and give them a dignified life.” The area, however, was bombed by Israeli forces, resulting in the deaths of his family.

At the time of the attack, Abu Hilal’s wife, Afnan, was seven months pregnant. Reflecting on their dreams for the future, Abu Hilal said, “I was starting my life. I was building a family. I was looking forward to building a life with my wife and having children with her no matter the circumstances, whether it was war or whatever, we wanted to live. But the situation has shattered our dreams. Alhamdulilah (Praise to God).”

Israeli airstrikes, which resumed following the end of the ceasefire, have targeted the northern, central, and southern governorates of Gaza. Reports indicate that at least 404 people were killed within hours of the ceasefire’s conclusion on Tuesday, with the death toll now approaching 600, including at least 200 children. Images emerging from the ground show children among the victims, and the number of those trapped under rubble remains unknown.

Israel claims its military actions are aimed at forcing Hamas to release captives being held in Gaza and to halt its rearming and planned attacks. The Israeli government maintains that its strikes are justified by security concerns, though these claims remain contested by various parties.

Gorge Moreira Da Silva, Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services, expressed shock and devastation over the tragedy, stating, “In my opinion, this was not an accident. It cannot be categorized as an accident. I’m shocked and devastated by this tragic news.”

Amid the ongoing violence, thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes in response to Israeli evacuation orders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the current military operation is just the beginning, signaling the continuation of the campaign.