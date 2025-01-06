More Political Fallout from Diomaye and Sonko’s Controversial Appointments

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Raki Kane, Executive Secretary of the Commission for the Evaluation, Support, and Coordination of Startups in Senegal (Senegal Connect Startup), resigned on Monday, January 6, following intense backlash over her past political positions.

Her resignation is part of the ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of Dr. Aoua Bocar Ly Tall to the National Audiovisual Regulation Council (CNRA). Approved by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Tall’s nomination has drawn criticism, particularly from Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko’s supporters.

In response to the controversy, Sonko, in a statement made on Saturday, January 5, via Facebook, called for calm. He urged Senegalese citizens to prioritize the national interest over political rivalries, emphasizing the importance of stability and institutional progress.

Kane, in her resignation letter, expressed deep gratitude to former President Macky Sall for appointing her, calling it an honor and an opportunity to contribute to Senegal’s entrepreneurial landscape. However, she acknowledged that stepping down was necessary to alleviate the strain on the administration caused by the controversy.

“The intense controversy sparked by the publication of my past political positions has placed the administration in an unenviable position,” Kane wrote. “In full consciousness and responsibility, I have decided to step down to allow the focus to remain on institutional progress.”

Kane also highlighted achievements during her tenure, including the operationalization of the Startup Act and the launch of platforms for startup registration and certification.

Prime Minister Sonko’s call for calm earlier in the day emphasized the need to end divisive rhetoric, advocating for reforms and institutional stability. Despite these efforts, Kane’s resignation adds to the fallout from the appointments, raising further questions about the influence of political affiliations on governance in Senegal.