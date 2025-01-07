Businessman Njie Announces Plans to Create 1,000 Jobs in 2025

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Modou Sarr, widely known as Njie Charakh, the CEO of Njie Charakh World Market, has revealed his ambitious plan of creating over 1,000 employment opportunities in 2025 for young entrepreneurs in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with The Fatu Network, the prominent businessman outlined his vision for empowering young and underprivileged Gambians by helping them launch their own businesses.

Njie Charakh emphasised that the year 2025 will focus on expanding entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth, providing training, certification, and funding.

“We want to create 1,000 jobs in 2025. We will offer business certificates and the necessary funding to help these young entrepreneurs get started,” Njie Charakh said.

He also mentioned that his initiative would be inclusive, catering to both those with formal business education and those without.

- Advertisement -

“We want to ensure even those selling on the streets are empowered.

“Some have ideas but lack the funds, so we’ll provide the capital and training.

“Once they produce goods, we’ll buy from them and resell,” he added.

Njie Charakh highlighted his success in training and graduating over a thousand young entrepreneurs, many of whom are now successfully running their own businesses.

- Advertisement -

His commitment to business development is also reflected in his plans to establish new business schools in the coastal areas of Tanji and Tujereng to help empower women and youth there.

“We are doing it bigger in 2025. This is a year of progress,” he affirmed.

In addition to supporting new entrepreneurs, Njie Charakh revealed plans to offer capacity-building training for his own staff to enhance professionalism and customer interaction.

“This will help my staff improve their communication skills and how they engage with customers,” he explained.

Njie Charakh is also focusing on transforming the lives of many young people, including those previously involved in illicit activities.

He stressed his dedication to steering youth away from illegal paths and towards sustainable business opportunities.

“We want to empower women and youth so that they do not resort to the ‘backway’,” he said, referencing the dangerous migration route many young Gambians undertake in search of a better life.

Additionally, he plans to upgrade the company’s facilities in Foni and Basse as part of the expansion.

With these initiatives, Njie Charakh aims to make 2025 a pivotal year for entrepreneurship in The Gambia, creating lasting opportunities for growth and development.