MoBSE Reshedules National Assesment Test, GABECE To July

The ministry of Basic and Secondary Education of The Gambia has rescheduled the National Assessment Test (NAT) and Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination(GABECE) to July to allow the affected students in Casamance crisis in Foni to settle down and recover the lost contact hours.

In press release dated 15 April, 2022, the of basic and secondary Education said the development came after consultation with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

“The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) in consultation with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) wishes to inform Regional Education Directorates, School Principals, Parents, Students and the Public that the 2022 National Assessment Test (NAT) and the Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination
(GABECE) have been rescheduled to July 2022,” the press release said.

It further stated that the reason for this development is to allow students affected by the
Cassamance crisis in Foni to settle down and catch up for the lost contact hours. “The Ministry will continue its consultations with WAEC to communicate the new dates once they are confirmed.”

“In light of this development, MoBSE would like to solicit the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders.”
It can be recalled in March 13, 2022, the Senegalese forces launched attack on MFDC in Casamance leading to the closure and displacement of hundreds residents within the border villages.

