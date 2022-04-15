12-Year-Old Girl Dies In Fire Outbreak In KunKujang Keitaya

0
- Advertisement -

By:Dawda Baldeh

A massive fire Outbreak in Kunkunjang Keitaya Friday evening, 15th April 2022, has claimed the life of twelve year old Oumie Trawally, eyewitnesses confirmed to The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

The cause of the fire that burned down an entire house is yet to be established, but residents described it as shocking.

An eyewitness told TFN that the late Oumie Trawally was inside the house when the inferno started, but she couldn’t escape as she was overpowered by the smoke.

According to a source, no family member was present at the compound at the time of the incident, relatives and neighbors helped put out the fire before the arrival of the fire fighters. Shortly after the fire fighters arrived, Oumie Trawally’s body was transported to kanifing hospital.

Relative were seen crying as they watched the fire consume the entire house and properties.

- Advertisement -

The properties destroyed include clothes, a flat screen tv, refrigerators, food items, and among other valuables with an unspecified amount of cash.

Previous article‘Standard Chartered Bank is a well-managed, highly liquid, and well capitalized bank’ CBG

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions