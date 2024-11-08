MoBSE denies non-payment of board school salaries, admits delay

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

After reports that board schoolteachers had not received their October salaries, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Louis Moses Mendy, denied the non-payment of board school salaries while admitting that the payment was delayed.

PS Mendy confirmed this during a recorded telephone interview with The Fatu Network.

When asked about the accusation that teachers in board schools across the country have still not received their October salary, Mendy replied: “This is not accurate. I will accept and acknowledge that it was delayed and it’s not from our end but the process. The salaries are paid. Some people may not be able to access it through their banks yet but that is different from it not being paid at all”.

He added: “We have to know that some processes do take time at banks and that is not our fault. Anyone dealing with banks knows this, and salary is never held without being paid”.

Teachers in board schools are urging the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to pay their October salaries. They report that the delay has not only affected their financial stability but has also raised concerns about morale and motivation in the classrooms.

“The delay has sparked frustration and financial constraints among teachers, many of whom rely on their monthly income to support their families,” The Fatu Network was told.

When TFN contacted the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, he acknowledged the delay but denied the claims that the salaries had not been paid.