Foni Bintang NAM criticises ‘selective rural electrification’ 

By Alieu Jallow

Bakary K Badjie, the National Assembly Member for the Foni Bintang Karanai constituency, expressed deep dissatisfaction in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network regarding what he views as selective awarding in the distribution of rural electrification projects, particularly questioning the integrity of the process in communities like Jakoi Bintang, which were not on the initial list.

In August 2023, the community expressed concerns over the lack of electricity on The Fatu Network, leading the Public Relations officer and the MP to visit and engage in productive discussions.

The rural electrification initiative, aiming to improve electricity access throughout The Gambia, has been met with criticism. Nonetheless, the Foni Bintang NAM has claimed that the distribution of resources within the constituency is biased, indicating a pattern of favouritism and neglect. This undermines the equitable development assured by the ex-NAWEC Managing Director, Nani Juwara, who has since been appointed as the Minister of Energy.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang highlighted specific cases where certain communities received electricity installations, while others did not, a decision he finds incomprehensible. Likewise, the NAM mentioned that he had followed up with the former Director of NAWEC, Nani Jawara, who confirmed that all villages in his constituency would benefit from the electrification project.

“I went to Nani Juwara, the then director [of NAWEC] and I told him this is the situation at hand. He showed me a list and he told me that they were supposed to have and also gave me numbers to contact. I contacted [the numbers] but in the end, they never picked up my calls,” he said.

The Foni Bintang NAM expressed disappointment over the absence of electricity in other villages in his constituency, noting that he engaged the minister [about the issue] during the questions and answer session at the National Assembly.

“I am disappointed because I spoke about this at the National Assembly and the minister said by 2025 all the villages in Foni will have electricity, so I am waiting to see [if that will happen],” he said.

Badjie stated that following the meeting with the Public Relations Officer and residents in Jakoi Bintang and two other villages, his subsequent follow-ups with the relevant authorities have been fruitless. He attributes this to what he perceives as NAWEC’s failure to honour the commitments made to his community.

“Nothing has changed. There was no change that has happened. Jakoi Sibirik, Bitta, Gilembeh, Jakoi Bintang, and Sikicon are big communities, and they do not have electricity. I don’t know the reason. I have been making constant follow-ups with them.

As the rural electrification project progresses, the ambiguous NAM emphasized his commitment to ensuring that promises made are promises kept, and that no community is overlooked in the stride towards progress.