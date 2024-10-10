Meita Touray, Project Manager for the #YoMIL Initiative, Paves the Way for Women in Media

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Meita Touray, Project Manager for the #YoMIL initiative and a trainer at the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), is leading efforts to empower young women in The Gambia through media literacy training. As part of a one-year project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, at a cost of 145,975 euros, Touray focuses on increasing women’s participation in the media sector and building their confidence to strengthen democracy in The Gambia.

In a recent statement, Touray shared her vision for the #YoMIL project and the need for more women to step into roles within the media industry. “The goal is to ensure young women are not only included but empowered to use media as a tool for advocacy and change,” she explained. Touray’s initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in The Gambia’s media landscape by equipping young women with essential skills such as digital literacy, advocacy, critical thinking, and media production.

Through these training programs, women are better positioned to engage with critical issues, advocate for themselves and others, and contribute meaningfully to democratic governance. “This project is about giving young women the confidence and competence they need to be active in the media space,” Touray emphasized.

However, she acknowledged the persistent challenges women in media face, including gender inequality, lack of institutional support, and limited decision-making power. Despite these challenges, there has been a noticeable increase in the interest and enrollment of young women in media training programs offered at institutions such as the University of The Gambia and MAJaC.

“We’re seeing more young women stepping forward to learn, but there is still a long way to go in breaking the barriers of inequality,” Touray remarked. The #YoMIL project, which stands for Youth Media and Information Literacy, is designed to tackle these challenges by providing women with the tools to succeed.

Touray envisions a future where the media industry in The Gambia is more inclusive and diverse, with women playing central roles in both content creation and decision-making processes. By equipping young women with the right skills, the project hopes to dismantle barriers and pave the way for women to thrive in the sector.

As the #YoMIL project continues, Touray remains dedicated to its mission of transforming The Gambia’s media landscape. “We are not just training women; we are empowering them to be voices for change,” she said.

Through her leadership, Meita Touray is not only promoting media literacy but also helping to create a future where Gambian women take their place at the forefront of the media industry, making significant contributions to both the profession and the democratic governance of the country.