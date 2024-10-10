Media Academy for Journalism and Communication Launches Initiative to Empower Young Women in Media

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

In partnership with Rog Agency, the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) has officially launched the Young Women’s Media and Information Literacy Initiative (YoMIL) in The Gambia.

The initiative aims to empower 280 young women across the country, enhance their participation in the media sector through media and information literacy training, and equip them with the tools to contribute confidently to the media landscape.

In his opening statement, James Badjie, the Director of Training at MAJaC, expressed his excitement about the program. “I am happy to welcome you all to this wonderful program as we officially launch the Young Women’s Media Information Literacy Initiative. This collaboration between MAJaC and Rog Agency for Open Culture and Critical Transformation represents a powerful step towards fostering a more inclusive media landscape in The Gambia. At the heart of this project lies a profound commitment to young women, enhancing their participation in the media sector and providing them with the tools to contribute to professionalism,” Badjie said.

He further emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that it is not only about imparting knowledge but also about laying the groundwork for the future voices of women in media. Badjie also acknowledged the significant role played by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in funding the initiative. He commended the hard work of MAJaC’s team, particularly Meita Touray, Banna Sabally, and Mr. Jobe, for their efforts in making the project a reality.

Meita Touray, Project Manager for YoMIL and a Trainer at MAJaC, provided an overview of the project. She highlighted the project’s core objective of empowering young women in The Gambia through media literacy training. “This one-year project is fully sponsored by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, at the tune of 145,975 euros. The project aims to promote the inclusion of young women in the media sector, enhancing their confidence to contribute to strengthening democracy in The Gambia,” Touray explained.

Touray also addressed the challenges faced by women in the media sector, such as gender inequality, lack of institutional support, and limited decision-making spaces. Despite these hurdles, she noted the increasing interest and enrollment of young women in media training programs, such as at the University of The Gambia and MAJaC. The #YoMIL project aims to address these challenges by offering training in areas such as digital literacy, advocacy, critical thinking, and media production.

Nyima Jadama, founder and content lead of the project, encouraged the young women present to believe in their capabilities as journalists. “This training will help strengthen your skills and enable you to navigate the challenges of journalism in The Gambia. We want to see every young woman journalist take their work seriously and position themselves for leadership in their field,” Jadama said.

Nenneh Macdooll Gaye, Chairperson of the Access to Information Commission and keynote speaker, focused on the importance of harnessing the power of media and information for gender equality. “The media plays a crucial role in promoting gender equality, shaping public opinion, and creating awareness. It is through the media that we can challenge stereotypes, advocate for equal opportunities, and foster inclusive development,” she said.

Amie Bojang Sissoho, Press and Public Relations Officer for the Office of the President, also spoke at the event, underscoring the relevance of media information literacy in the digital age. She emphasized the need for young women to take control of technology and use the media as a tool for positive change, especially in an era of misinformation and fake news.

The YoMIL project will train 280 young women from various regions of The Gambia and produce the first Young Women’s Media Guide, complemented by a digital app. This guide will serve as a resource for young women to navigate the media industry with confidence. The project marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and gender-equitable media environment in The Gambia.