2024 Tourist Season: GT Board Expects About 233,000 Tourist Arrivals

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

In its mandate to regulate, develop, and oversee the country’s tourism sector, which is a critical enabler of the economy, contributing at least 20% of the GDP, the Gambia Tourism Board is expecting a total of about 233,000 tourist arrivals or more this season.

- Advertisement -

The tourism season is set to commence this month, with more arrivals expected. Already, 24 chartered flights have been booked, with 33 scheduled arrivals per week.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Ministry of Information at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, Abubacarr S. Camara, the Managing Director of the Gambia Tourism Board, said that given the recovery-focused National Development Plan (NDP), which states that the tourism sector should reach 500,000 arrivals by the end of the GDP target period, they created a formula and calculation to help meet this target by increasing arrivals by 13%.

“If you do the calculation, we have been meeting this target, and by the end of this season, we should be able to see a good increase in the number of tourists, with about 232,000 arrivals or more,” he told the press.

Camara added, “We are going to see an increase in the number of arrivals based on the calculations we have and the discussions we’ve had with our tour operators. Everything remains in place, and be rest assured that we will be able to achieve a significant increase.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the GT Board Director informed the media that “The Gambia’s tourism industry is now on the path to recovery, supported by a stable political climate, increased tourist arrivals, and government investment in infrastructure such as the Bertil Harding Highway and other roads constructed in both urban and rural areas.”

These, he said, are all catalysts that will help the Gambia Tourism Board promote Destination Gambia.