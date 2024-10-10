Thursday, October 10, 2024

2024 Tourist Season: GT Board Expects About 233,000 Tourist Arrivals

29
- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

In its mandate to regulate, develop, and oversee the country’s tourism sector, which is a critical enabler of the economy, contributing at least 20% of the GDP, the Gambia Tourism Board is expecting a total of about 233,000 tourist arrivals or more this season.

- Advertisement -

The tourism season is set to commence this month, with more arrivals expected. Already, 24 chartered flights have been booked, with 33 scheduled arrivals per week.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Ministry of Information at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, Abubacarr S. Camara, the Managing Director of the Gambia Tourism Board, said that given the recovery-focused National Development Plan (NDP), which states that the tourism sector should reach 500,000 arrivals by the end of the GDP target period, they created a formula and calculation to help meet this target by increasing arrivals by 13%.

“If you do the calculation, we have been meeting this target, and by the end of this season, we should be able to see a good increase in the number of tourists, with about 232,000 arrivals or more,” he told the press.

Camara added, “We are going to see an increase in the number of arrivals based on the calculations we have and the discussions we’ve had with our tour operators. Everything remains in place, and be rest assured that we will be able to achieve a significant increase.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the GT Board Director informed the media that “The Gambia’s tourism industry is now on the path to recovery, supported by a stable political climate, increased tourist arrivals, and government investment in infrastructure such as the Bertil Harding Highway and other roads constructed in both urban and rural areas.”

These, he said, are all catalysts that will help the Gambia Tourism Board promote Destination Gambia.

Previous article
Media Academy for Journalism and Communication Launches Initiative to Empower Young Women in Media
Next article
SMJ Public Relations Manager Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Sand Price Surge

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions