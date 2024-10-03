McKinstry Unveils 23-Man Squad for AFCON Qualifiers Against Madagascar, Welcomes Return of Key Players and New Talent

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry has unveiled a 23-man squad for a doubleheader against Madagascar for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The list saw the return of Muhammad Badamosi, Jacob Mendy Mahmudu Bajo, and Saidou Khan. The coach also called for the first time 22-year-old Spanish-born Gambian Suleiman Camara who plays for Racing De Santander in the Spanish LaLiga 2.

The head coach expressed confidence in the squad named for the upcoming international fixtures, despite facing some challenges in preparation for the new football season. Speaking at a press conference, Jonathan Mckinstry addressed the media with optimism about the balance between form, consistency, and team cohesion.

In his opening remarks, the coach was pleased to see a strong media turnout, highlighting the growing interest in the national team’s performance. “First and foremost, it’s always encouraging to see a full room. I believe this reflects the growing interest in the games we’re playing and the significance they hold,” he said.

The coach acknowledged that the team faced a few hurdles ahead of naming the squad, with some players not receiving as much game time in recent weeks. “Early in the season, some players were in top form and playing regularly, but over the last three to five weeks, that game time has decreased for some,” he noted. Despite this, the coaching staff is confident in their selection for the international window.

Balancing between rewarding players in form and maintaining team chemistry has been key to the coach’s approach. He emphasized the importance of keeping consistency within the team while allowing fresh talent the chance to shine.

“We want to give opportunities to players who are currently in form, those who are hungry and ready to step up and prove themselves at the national level. But at the same time, constantly rotating the squad can disrupt the chemistry and cohesion between different layers of the team, and that’s something we want to avoid,” he explained.

Looking ahead, the coach expressed satisfaction with the mix of players chosen for the upcoming games, describing the squad as having a “combination of maturity, excitement, energy, and skill.” He added, “We believe these players will be capable of handling the upcoming challenges and performing well.”

The national team will soon begin preparations for their fixtures with a sense of optimism as they aim to build on the coach’s strategic balance of consistency and fresh talent.