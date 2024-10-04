Gambian Man Faces High Court Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Modou Sarr, a Gambian adult, faces charges for a serious crime against a 14-year-old girl in Ebo-town, The Gambia.

The prosecution alleges that Sarr lured the victim, a 14-year-old girl whose identity is protected by law, to his residence under false pretenses. According to the victim’s statement, Sarr then forcibly engaged in non-consensual sexual acts with her. The prosecution further claims that this was not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of abuse that occurred over an extended period.

Court documents indicate that Sarr faces charges under section 3(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Act 2013, which pertains to the rape of a minor. If convicted, he could face severe penalties as stipulated in section 4(cc) of the same act.

A key witness in the case, identified as the victim’s sister, reportedly interrupted one of the alleged assaults. Her testimony is expected to play a crucial role in the proceedings.

The case has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of sexual violence against minors in the region. Local advocacy groups have called for stricter enforcement of laws protecting children and harsher penalties for offenders.

As the case moves to the High Court, legal experts anticipate a thorough examination of the evidence. The defendant’s legal representation has not yet issued a public statement regarding the charges.