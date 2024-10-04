Friday, October 4, 2024

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital Over Surgical Sponge Left in Wife’s Womb

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mustapha Ndimballan, a resident of Abuko, has threatened to take legal action against Bundung Maternal Hospital for what he described as “medical negligence” that nearly killed his wife. Mustapha stated that his wife gave birth in August 2024, after which they took her to the hospital due to postpartum bleeding. He revealed that after they arrived at the hospital, his wife was operated on.

“When they (the hospital) operated on my wife, a mop (surgical sponge) was left in her womb. When they discharged us, my wife’s stomach began to swell. We rushed her to Banjul, and it was discovered that a mop was left in her womb,” he narrated.

According to him, this discovery came following a second surgery carried out in Banjul when they arrived. He revealed that he had immediately contacted Bundung Maternal Hospital to inform them about the matter, but they refused to acknowledge their fault.

“I wrote to the hospital asking them to compensate us, but they are not taking me seriously,” he lamented. Mustapha added that his wife is left in a life-threatening situation.

The Fatu Network also contacted Mamady Cham, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bundung Maternal Hospital, who refused to comment on the matter. He claimed that he was not aware of the situation, stating that when EFSTH discovered the surgical sponge in Mustapha’s wife’s womb, they should have informed them (Bundung) officially.

