Celebrating Two Years of Women in STEM Gambia

- Advertisement -

On this 3rd of October, Women in STEM Gambia celebrates two years of progress and impact. Over the past two years, the organization has worked to create opportunities for young girls and women to excel in STEM fields, both in The Gambia and across Africa.

Throughout this journey, Women in STEM Gambia has reached several key milestones:

- Advertisement -

Launched Girls in STEM Chapters in senior schools and universities, providing young women with a platform to explore STEM subjects and develop essential skills.

Hosted a series of online events where members shared expert knowledge and personal stories, offering inspiration and valuable insights into the STEM fields.

Organized its annual conference, bringing professionals and young girls together to discuss STEM-related topics, creating connections and offering mentorship.

Launched the STEMATHON Reality TV Show, allowing students to pitch innovative ideas that solve societal problems, showcasing their creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Conducted training programs for both members and the public, helping individuals acquire the skills necessary to thrive in STEM fields.

Held in-person career guidance programs, connecting students from various schools with mentors and resources to support their STEM aspirations.

Introduced the STEM Leadership Dialogue TV Show, providing a platform for professionals, policymakers, and government officials to discuss strategies for increasing female participation in STEM.

Expanded its presence into 16 African countries, building a strong network of women dedicated to advancing the role of women and girls in STEM across the continent.

As the organization reflects on these accomplishments, it remains more motivated than ever to support women and girls in the digital space and the broader STEM ecosystem. Women in STEM Gambia continues its mission to break barriers, create opportunities, and inspire the next generation of women in STEM. The future holds even greater promise.