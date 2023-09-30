MC Cham Jr. Says People Who Linked UDP to Killing of 2 Officers Should Apologize

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

MC Cham Junior, the nominated councilor for Business and Tailoring in the Kanifing Municipality, has called on those who have associated the United Democratic Party (UDP) with the shooting of two paramilitary officers in September to apologize to the party.

Cham expressed his disappointment with the false claims linking his party to the tragic incident, stating that such “dirty politics” should be avoided.

He argued that the UDP is a peaceful political party fighting for the freedom of the country and, therefore, it deserves an apology from those who accused them wrongly.

“Since the shooting incident occurred, many people pointed fingers at the United Democratic Party (UDP), which is not true,” Cham said in a WhatsApp audio message.

Mr. Cham emphasized that the UDP, which has the country’s best interests at heart, does not want anything that would harm the country.

Highlighting the party’s reputation, Cham stated that even during the time of exiled President Jammeh, these allegations towards the UDP did not occur.

He urged people to refrain from tarnishing the party’s reputation by spreading audio and video claims without evidence.

Cham emphasized that anyone with proof against the party should take the matter to court.

To Cham, these allegations are politically motivated and aimed at damaging the party’s reputation among citizens.

Consequently, Cham argued that linking the incident to UDP was the reason behind supporters being questioned and detained.

“The government spokesperson made false allegations, whereby he should have faced charges for disseminating misinformation but he was never charged,” he said.

Moreover, Cham contradicted claims made on social media that UDP supporters were pleased with the incident, stating that this was completely false and a result of the National People’s Party’s decline in relevance.

“During the mayoral and chairmanship elections, a woman in disguise made tribal remarks against a particular tribe claiming to be a supporter of UDP, which was false because she was a supporter of the National People’s Party.

Cham concluded by urging the UDP leadership to take legal action against anyone making baseless accusations against the party in the future.