Paris Under Attack!

ESSAY/OPINION

By: Musa Bassadi Jawara

When last Paris was under attack, it was the Nazis under the supreme command of Adolf Hitler. The German army conducted a scorched-earth invasion of Paris, wiping out images and values. The destruction and carnage across Paris were so massive that Adolf Hitler in his bunker asked if Paris was burning. The French were defeated by the Nazis in 1940, and the Germans became an occupying force in France. American military restored freedom and decency to Europe. General Dwight Eisenhower, the Commander of Allied forces, launched the D-day invasion of June 6, 1944. It was the largest amphibious assault in history, the Germans were decisively defeated across the beaches of Normandy which was littered with bloods of American GIs. It’s no hyperbole, Europe was freed with American blood and treasure! Essentially, America restored freedom and decency to Europe.

Again, Paris is under assault, and not by the conventional human army, but by the army of parasites called bedbugs. According to a CNN report, bedbugs sweep Paris, and no one is safe!

This will ignite the debate on immigration and right-wing politicians who are obsessed with the influx of immigrants into their country; they will have a field day with this issue and a salient presidential campaign issue.

Bedbugs are an invisible army hard to fight and conquer. The French army has a lot on its plate. Hahahahaha!

Musa Bassadi Jawara