Letter to President Barrow from a concerned citizen

I am a concerned citizen who wishes nothing for our beloved Gambia, but peace, prosperity and tranquillity.

The video montage making rounds on social media purportedly showing President Adama Barrow in the provinces ranting and vociferously making acerbic remarks directed at Ousainou Darboe, leader of opposition UDP, was not a wise undertaken by the President of the Republic, and I call on him to calm down and focus on the myriad of challenges our country is facing.

I am not a member of UDP; am not aligned with any political party and certainly not holding a brief for Mr Darboe amid President Barrow’s condescending remarks. What I observed in the president’s remarks was anger predicated on ad hominem attacks.

It’s absolutely unnecessary and I call on President Barrow to retract the remarks and apologize. The economic and social conditions of this country are not ideal for the population in any way, shape or form. Living conditions are hard and deplorable and people are tired of making ends meet. The chief architect for providing solace and redress for the Gambian people is none other than the President of the Republic. For him to engage in this kind of outburst is beneath the status of his office.

Let there be peace and harmony all across the Gambian nation: from every hamlet, village and town, let peace prevail!

Musa Bassadi Jawara