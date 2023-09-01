Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe on an Initiative to Grant Hundreds of Youths Travel Opportunities and Skills Development

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe, presided over the launch of the Youth Volunteerism Project yesterday, at a ceremony attended by hundreds of young individuals and dignitaries in Banjul.

The project aims to enhance the vocational skills of youths, promote youth volunteerism, and facilitate their knowledge exchange through skills acquisition outside of The Gambia.

The project is being implemented by REFELA The Gambia in partnership with the United Nations South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

“Annually, for a period of five years, approximately five hundred or more youths will have the opportunity to tour Europe, Asia, Scandinavia, and Africa to learn and improve vocational skills that will create employment opportunities for them,” stated the Mayor during the project launch yesterday. More details will be provided soon.