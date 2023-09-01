‘We will give everything’: Scorpions coach hopeful of back-to-back AFCON participation

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ahead of their upcoming crucial AFCON qualifier match against Congo in Morocco next week, the Gambia National Team’s head coach, Tom Sainfeit, has said that his team will do everything in their power to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in the Ivory Coast next year.

The team is aiming to make history once again by qualifying for this tournament after their historic appearance in the last edition.

Tom has released his squad list for the upcoming match against Congo. A win or even a draw will secure a place in the continental football competition. He expressed confidence in his players, stating that they will give their best on the pitch to ensure success.

“So, we will give everything. We want to qualify. We have tasted in two years ago how beautiful AFCON is, and we want to go back there, and we will be ready to compete,” he told The Fatu Network.

The Belgian tactician, however, acknowledged that Congo has a good team with a good coach, noting that it will be a tough game for the Gambia.

“We will do everything possible to write more history. It is not easy, though Congo-Brazzaville is a good team and opponent. They have good players and a good coach, so we will face a very tough challenge,” he explained.

According to him, the Gambia has faced tougher games in the past but was able to win through hard work.

There will be no new debutants in the team in the upcoming game. However, Tom will hope Feyenoord rapid winger Yankuba Minteh will boost his attack after missing the last international games.

Reliable attacker Ablie Jallow is a doubt for the game, but Tom is confident that by Monday onwards, Jallow could be available for the game as well as Musa Barrow, who also suffered an injury while playing for his club in the Italian Serie A.

The Gambia suffered a 1-0 loss to Congo in the first leg. Ebou Faye, the second vice president of the Gambia Football Federation, attributed the defeat to player fatigue. The team had to travel from Senegal to Congo in just 48 hours, which took a toll on the players.

The Gambia needs only a point to qualify. Congo could also qualify with a win against the Gambia, who will be playing as the home side in Morrocco.