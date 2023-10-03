Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Mayor Lowe Receives UN-Habitat Award in Azerbaijan

By: Dawda Baldeh

In Azerbaijan, Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), was honored with the UN-Habitat Award for her outstanding leadership at the local level and her commitment to empowering women and youth in the capital city of Banjul.

Receiving the award on October 2, 2023, in Azerbaijan at the World Habitat Day event, Lowe expressed her joy in a Facebook post.

She conveyed her gratitude to the people of The Gambia, especially the residents of Banjul, for their continuous and immense support throughout her tenure as mayor.

Lowe attributed her global recognition as the first and only female mayor in The Gambia to the votes of the citizens.

She also extended her appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer and staff of the Banjul City Council, as well as the office of the mayor led by Madam Isatou Njie.

Furthermore, she acknowledged the efforts of her team at the Mayor’s parlor and expressed her gratitude to her family, particularly her supportive husband.

Finally, Lowe thanked Madam Maimunah Mohd Sharif for the special honor she received.

Presently, the Mayor of Banjul City Council is in Azerbaijan to participate in the World Habitat Day.

World Habitat Day, marking the commencement of Urban October, is globally celebrated on the first Monday of October.

It is a month-long observance centered around sustainable urbanization and includes keynote speakers and roundtable discussions on a specific theme.

The inaugural celebration of World Habitat Day occurred in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1986, under the theme “Shelter is my right.”

