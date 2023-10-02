Gambia Wins The Korea Africa Cup of Nation (KAFCON)

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Korea Africa Cup of Nation (KAFCON) in Korea recently crowned the Gambia community football team champions for the second consecutive year. Their remarkable journey included a decisive 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe on October 2, 2023.

Before reaching the final clash with Zimbabwe, Gambia showcased their dominance by securing wins against Senegal, Gabon, and Kenya during the group stages of the tournament.

KAFCON, a multinational competition, brings together African individuals residing in Korea, uniting them to form teams and participate in this tournament. The goal of KAFCON is to bridge gaps and cultivate stronger relationships within the African community in South Korea.