Saturday, November 25, 2023

Mayor Lowe Presents Two of Her Prestigious Awards to President Barrow

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), Rohey Malick Lowe, earlier today visited President Barrow in his hometown of Mankamang Kunda, and presented two of her awards, namely the UN-Habitat and Dr. Benjamin Barber Global Cities Award, which she received recently.

Speaking briefly to journalists after her closed-door meeting, the opposition mayor revealed that the purpose of the visit was to present her achievements to the president.

“I’m here in my capacity as a Gambian and as mayor to present the awards to the president,” she told reporters in Mankamang Kunda.

The opposition mayor reminded journalists that when she received the awards, she dedicated them to the youths and women of this country, adding that the president was impressed with her achievements.

“President Barrow also came out in his capacity as president and leader of the National People’s Party (NPP) and congratulated me. That means a lot to me. He was very happy to receive the awards,” she said.

Mayor Lowe described the Dr. Benjamin Barber Global Cities Award as the highest award that a mayor can receive. The BCC mayor further expressed her profound appreciation to Gambians and Banjulians for entrusting her to lead the city’s local council.

“I am grateful to the Banjulians for voting for me because I couldn’t receive this award without their support. I also thank my party members and the leadership because I came in their flag,” she concluded.

