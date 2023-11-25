Sunday, November 26, 2023

SSHFC MD Calls for Collective Collaboration Among Subsidiary Companies to Advance Social Protection Goals

By: Alieu Jallow

Saloum Malang, the Managing Director of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), has urged its subsidiary companies to foster collaboration and networking to advance the organization’s social protection goals.

Speaking at a social family networking session held at Sun Beach Hotel, which brought together all affiliated companies, the emphasis was on maximizing profits to support the institution’s social protection objectives. Mr. Saloum outlined some of the plans they aim to pursue during the event.

The networking session provided subsidiaries with the opportunity to showcase their competencies, discuss potential collaborations, address challenges, and present their future plans.

Representatives from various subsidiaries, including Njillan Senghore of Trust Bank Limited, Alerie Cassell of the West African Leisure Group, Mustapa Colley of GTSC, and Yerro Jallow, General Manager of Gam Petroleum, presented their companies’ services, set targets, successes, and unveiled future plans.

This event follows the successful launch of the SSHFC Family Concept on March 1st, 2023. The concept focuses on promoting intergroup trade among diverse SSHFC subsidiaries, aiming to strategize and strengthen intergroup trade within the SSHFC Family framework. The primary objective is to create a platform for mutually demonstrating strengths and exploring opportunities for collaborative success.

