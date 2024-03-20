Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Mamma Kandeh Urges President Barrow to Take Strong Action Against Drug Dealers

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mamma Kandeh, the leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has called on President Adama Barrow to use his constitutional powers to set harsh examples against drug dealers in the country.

Kandeh emphasized the detrimental effects of drug abuse on the nation, particularly its role in increasing criminal activities.

“President Barrow, the country has reached a critical stage due to drug trafficking, and you should use your constitutional powers to set strong examples against drug dealers,” he said.

He urged President Barrow not to show mercy towards drug dealers and emphasized the need to protect Gambian youths from the destructive impact of drugs.

He warned that failure to set examples on drugs will further undermine the country’s efforts in combating drugs.

“If you don’t exercise your powers to stop these drugs now, history will judge you.

We cannot afford to fail in protecting our country.

Drugs like Kush are destroying our youths,” he emphasized.

Kandeh also highlighted rumors of drugs being mixed with human remains, citing the recent exhumation of a corpse in Sukuta as evidence.

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) reported a significant number of drug trafficking cases in the country, with 623 suspects arrested in 2023.

