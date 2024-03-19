Finance Ministry Denies $11 Billion Funding Agreement With AfDB & UNESCO

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In a press release obtained by this publication, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has refuted online claims regarding a purported funding agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and UNESCO. The ministry urged the public to disregard the report.

The ministry’s response comes shortly after widespread reports circulated on social media, claiming that the ministry had signed a funding agreement with AfDB and UNESCO totaling $11 billion.

Below is the statement from the Ministry:

“The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs wishes to inform the general public that it has once again observed with serious concern the spread of fake news on the internet regarding a funding opportunity of US$11 billion in agreement with the AfDB and UNESCO to support SMEs.

This information is false and malicious, and the Ministry has no association with this claim.

Unfortunately, such false news is increasingly prevalent and circulated on the internet. The MoFEA emphasizes that it has not entered into any agreement with the African Development Bank for this amount, nor has it agreed to fund SMEs in collaboration with UNESCO.

In light of the rising trend of fake news concerning funding opportunities, the Ministry urges the public to remain vigilant and report any such instances to the MOFEA or the Police.

Moreover, the public is advised to verify any future publications related to funding opportunities from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The Ministry also warns perpetrators to refrain from spreading misinformation of this nature.

The MoFEA reiterates that all official statements regarding significant milestones are communicated through press briefings and the Ministry’s official website.”