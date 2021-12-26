Mali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries

0
- Advertisement -

By AFP

Mali’s government has denied any deployment of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group following charges by a group of 15 Western powers involved in the fight against militants in the Sahel region.

- Advertisement -

The government “gives a formal denial to these baseless allegations” of “an alleged deployment of elements from a private security company in Mali,” it said in a statement released late Friday.

Mali’s government “demands that proof be brought to it by independent sources” and said “Russian trainers” were in Mali as part of strengthening the operational capacity of the national defense and security forces.

Bamako was “only involved in a state-to-state partnership with the Russian Federation, its historical partner”, said the statement signed by government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

A group of 15 Western powers on Thursday expressed anger that Russian mercenaries working for the controversial Wagner group had started to deploy in Mali, accusing Moscow of providing material backing for the fighters.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleOne-time powerful General Saul Badjie returns to Gambia

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions