Madi Jobarteh Says, “I am Neither Scared nor Intimidated”

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Shortly after the departure of police officers from his residence, responding to their summons for questioning, human rights activist Madi Jobarteh said that he remains unshaken and unafraid. Jobarteh adamantly stated that he would not surrender to the police, as he does not consider himself a criminal.

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, four police officers reportedly visited Madi’s home in Kembujeh to arrest him following a request for him to report to the police for questioning regarding his social media posts. However, due to his ill health, he was unable to comply.

The police presence at his residence sparked concerns on social media. Nevertheless, Jobarteh asserted that he does not feel intimidated by their actions.

“Rest assured that I am neither scared nor intimidated. I have not violated any laws of The Gambia. All my posts and comments on Facebook and everywhere else are within the limits of the constitution,” he declared on his Facebook page.

Jobarteh further elaborated that he informed the visiting police officers that he would not surrender himself because he is not a criminal or a fugitive.

- Advertisement -

“I told them I will not hand myself over to any police station because I am not a criminal or a fugitive or under arrest, and therefore I will not report myself to any police station. I told them to call me if they need me,” he explained.

The specific content of Madi’s posts or comments that led to the invitation for questioning remains unknown.

In President Barrow’s recent speeches, he mentioned a change in his approach to ‘Gambian Democracy.’ In one of his addresses, he stated that he would instruct the Inspector General of Police to take action against or detain any person making remarks intended to incite violence or insult in the country.