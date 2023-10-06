GTU President Urges Government to Invest in Teachers for Quality Education

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ismaila Ceesay, the President of The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU), emphasized the crucial need for well-trained and supported teachers in The Gambian education sector. This, he stated, is essential to ensure quality education aligning with the national goal to meet the targets of the 2030 agenda.

Speaking at the union’s World Teachers Day commemoration held at Paradise Suites Hotel on October 5, Ceesay addressed concerns about recent secondary school external examination results. He stressed that the country’s education sector requires adequately trained, valued, and fairly compensated teachers to effectively deliver quality education in classrooms.

“The education sector needs teachers who are well-trained, supported, and valued to guarantee quality education for all Gambians and contribute to the national drive for education to meet the targets of the 2030 agenda. For these reasons, our union appeals not only to the Gambian government but also to all education partners to support our teachers and students,” he said, addressing a gathering of teachers.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the globe faces an unprecedented shortage of teachers, a concern that led to the theme “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want” for this year’s World Teachers Day celebration.

Ceesay, representing GTU, advocates that the government of The Gambia take measures to halt the decline in the number of teachers leaving the profession for other sectors.

The Gambia Teachers Union marked the 2023 World Teachers Day at Paradise Suites Hotel, reflecting on the importance and challenges faced by teachers in the country. The union also called on the government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, to establish a Teachers Service Commission dedicated to overseeing teachers’ affairs.