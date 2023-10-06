Friday, October 6, 2023

GTU President Urges Government to Invest in Teachers for Quality Education

0
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ismaila Ceesay, the President of The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU), emphasized the crucial need for well-trained and supported teachers in The Gambian education sector. This, he stated, is essential to ensure quality education aligning with the national goal to meet the targets of the 2030 agenda.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the union’s World Teachers Day commemoration held at Paradise Suites Hotel on October 5, Ceesay addressed concerns about recent secondary school external examination results. He stressed that the country’s education sector requires adequately trained, valued, and fairly compensated teachers to effectively deliver quality education in classrooms.

“The education sector needs teachers who are well-trained, supported, and valued to guarantee quality education for all Gambians and contribute to the national drive for education to meet the targets of the 2030 agenda. For these reasons, our union appeals not only to the Gambian government but also to all education partners to support our teachers and students,” he said, addressing a gathering of teachers.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the globe faces an unprecedented shortage of teachers, a concern that led to the theme “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want” for this year’s World Teachers Day celebration.

Ceesay, representing GTU, advocates that the government of The Gambia take measures to halt the decline in the number of teachers leaving the profession for other sectors.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Teachers Union marked the 2023 World Teachers Day at Paradise Suites Hotel, reflecting on the importance and challenges faced by teachers in the country. The union also called on the government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, to establish a Teachers Service Commission dedicated to overseeing teachers’ affairs.

Previous article
Madi Jobarteh Says, “I am Neither Scared nor Intimidated”

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions