Macron Slammed for Calling Haiti’s Transitional Council ‘Total Morons’

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 17: President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference during the European Council Summit on October 17, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. EU leaders are meeting in Brussels during the European Council, October 17-18. Members are expected to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the topics of competitiveness, migration, and foreign affairs. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy after calling Haiti’s transitional council “total morons” for ousting Prime Minister Garry Conille, a decision he described as “terrible.”
The comments, made during a conversation at the G20 summit in Brazil, were caught on video and widely shared on social media. In the footage, Macron also criticized Haitians for “letting drug trafficking take over,” claiming, “Quite frankly, it was the Haitians who killed Haiti.”
These remarks have drawn backlash, with Haiti’s Foreign Ministry summoning French Ambassador Antoine Michon to address the “unacceptable” comments, according to France24.
