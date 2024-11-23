Mc Cham Jr Says Meet The People’s Tour is ‘Waste of Taxpayers’ Funds’

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, also known as Mc Cham Junior, the councillor for Business and Tailoring at the Kanifing Municipal Council, has said the ongoing presidential nationwide ‘Meet The People’s Tour’ is a “waste of taxpayers’ funds.”

Cham made these remarks about the tour in an interview with The Fatu Network.

“This tour has been turned into a political tour by the President and his surrogates, and we should condemn this because millions of taxpayers monies are being wasted,” Cham said.

Despite the constitutionality of the tour, Cham believes that the purpose had been defied.

“This is the same waste of taxpayers’ money [for which] we were criticising Jammeh. You know the problems that Gambians are facing.

“Why waste millions when Gambians are suffering to get food?” he questioned.

Cham further criticized the president’s remarks about people from other countries seeking medical treatment in Gambia.

“This is misleading, and I think the minister of health and those around you [President Barrow] are not telling you the reality.

“If you and your ministers get sick you travel to other countries for treatment,” he added.

Cham claimed that even those clapping for the president in the province do not have ambulances in their communities and if they get sick, they will have to use donkey carts.

“Our health sector is not improving as you claimed.

“You are spending D30 million on this tour for nothing,” he said, adding that people should hold the President accountable for the promises he made during his last year’s Meet The People’s Tour.

Cham argued President Barrow to focus on addressing issues affecting the country.