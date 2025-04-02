Leadership, Accountability, and the Role of the Media in National Development

- Advertisement -

Eid-ul-Fitr is a sacred occasion that brings people together in the spirit of unity, peace, and reflection. It is a time when leaders, both political and religious, should engage in meaningful dialogue on national progress and societal well-being. However, when such meetings are reduced to comparisons of past regimes rather than focusing on pressing national issues, the opportunity for constructive engagement is lost.

Every administration in The Gambia, past and present, has had its share of successes and setbacks. Leadership is not about dwelling on the past but rather about learning from it to build a better future. President Adama Barrow must recognize that governance is a continuous process that requires learning, tolerance, and proactive decision-making. Instead of fixating on criticisms from the opposition and political opponents, he should focus on addressing the economic struggles, security concerns, and social challenges affecting Gambians daily. A leader who listens to criticism with an open mind is one who paves the way for national development.

Citizens have the constitutional right to express their opinions and critique government policies. Constructive criticism should not be seen as an attack but rather as a tool for improvement. Democracy thrives when leaders are held accountable, and governance should not be reduced to personal grievances or political rivalries.

Furthermore, the media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and fostering informed decision-making. Journalists and media houses must exercise responsible journalism, ensuring that their reports are factual, unbiased, and geared towards national interest. While the media should not be silenced or intimidated, it must also uphold ethical standards and avoid sensationalism or misinformation that could incite division.

The Gambia must move forward by fostering a culture of dialogue, accountability, and national interest above partisan politics. Religious leaders should use such occasions to advise the government on policies that affect the people rather than engaging in discussions that add little value to national progress. Political leadership should focus on uniting the country and working towards sustainable development rather than engaging in unnecessary political debates.

A progressive nation is built on collective responsibility, where leaders govern with wisdom, citizens engage constructively, and the media serves as a bridge for information and accountability. It is time for The Gambia to embrace leadership that is forward-thinking, inclusive, and dedicated to the well-being of its people.

Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Secretary General and Party Leader

Gambia Action Party (GAP).