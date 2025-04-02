“The Truck Does Not Belong to Jah Oil” – Manager Clarifies Company’s Role in Fatal Explosion at Navy Base

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Hydara, the General Manager of Jah Oil Company, has spoken out following the deadly fuel explosion at the Gambia Navy Base in Banjul that resulted in two fatalities. Mr. Hydara informed reporters at the company’s headquarters in Brikama that the truck involved in the incident does not belong to Jah Oil, countering prevalent rumors. He explained that the truck was contracted to transport fuel to the Navy depot.

“It’s important to clarify this because there are many rumors circulating,” he stated, noting that they have been hiring trucks for such deliveries. He added, “They were utilizing a diesel pumping machine to transfer the fuel. We have been doing this for years without any problems. When petrol is discharged, it releases high vapor into the air, and any small flame that ignites that vapor can lead back to the source and cause an explosion.” He speculated that the fire likely started somewhere nearby.

Hydara mentioned that the driver they typically hire for fuel deliveries is experienced, but he had entrusted the truck to someone else. “Unfortunately, on this occasion, he was not the one driving the truck when the explosion occurred. Sources indicate that the individual driving was inexperienced in fuel transportation. Perhaps he did not follow all safety precautions,” Hydara elaborated.

Despite the conjectures regarding the fire’s origin, Hydara suggested that it could have been ignited by someone smoking nearby, a spark from a bulb, friction from metal wires, or even the use of a water heater. He also dismissed claims that a generator was in use during the fuel discharge. “I have seen people on social media claiming that a generator caused the fire. There was no generator present,” he clarified.

He disclosed that they consistently implement safety measures. “We always ensure that any hired vehicle is suitable and safe for transporting fuel. We inspected this truck, and it was in full working order. However, the issue arose when the driver we hired handed the truck over to someone else,” he added.

Regrettably, the driver later succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. “There are many uncertainties. One possibility is that the driver lacked knowledge about petroleum products. He sustained his injuries because he was seated in the truck’s cabin at the time of the incident, according to sources,” he stressed. According to Mr. Hydara, the driver was in the cabin while the fuel was being discharged. “You are prohibited from using any electronic devices, including mobile phones, or even turning on the vehicle dashboard,” he pointed out.

When asked if the company would accept responsibility for the incident, Hydara replied, “We will await the final report. Then we will assess the situation. If negligence caused the incident, the responsible party will be held accountable, but if it is on our part, we will take responsibility.” “Assuming 100% responsibility for something without conclusive evidence is something no reasonable person would do,” he emphasized. He urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed and uncover the facts.

The Jah Oil MD also extended the company’s condolences to the victims’ families. “At the Banjul hospital, we were informed that the injuries could be treated, but we inquired about specialized care. We were directed to Dakar, and we promptly arranged for an ambulance to transport the patient there, as he suffered 50% burns. We will cover the expenses until he fully recovers. We are heartbroken,” he reassured. He also mentioned plans to assist in relocating the navy tank to an underground facility at no cost to enhance safety. He noted that they have been supporting the victims and that any continued support for their families will not be publicized through the media.