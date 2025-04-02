Dr. Ismaila Ceesay Delivers President Barrow’s Eid Message, Emphasizing Peace and National Unity

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

On Coffee Time on April 1st, Minister of Information Dr. Ismaila Ceesay delivered President Adama Barrow’s Eid message, extending warm greetings to all Gambians. He prayed for peace, prosperity, and the acceptance of supplications by Almighty Allah, while also reminding citizens of their responsibility to uphold national unity.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay emphasized the significance of peace and stability in The Gambia, noting that while the country enjoys harmony, many nations—particularly Muslim-majority ones—face challenges that disrupt their celebrations.

“The President’s message is a reminder to every citizen of their responsibility to maintain the peace we have. There are other countries that could not enjoy their Eid day, and most of them are Muslim nations,” Dr. Ceesay stated.

Addressing concerns about the inclusion of different religious groups in national events, Dr. Ceesay reiterated that The Gambia is a secular state and, as such, all religious groups are treated equally.

“Last year, the Ahmadiyya community was included in the program, alternating with the Lebanese delegation,” he explained. “There is no policy that marginalizes any religious group. At the Office of the President, invitations are sent out, and it is the invited organizations that determine their representation.”

He also noted that while women-led groups may not have been in the initial delegations, they are part of the broader national representation and may be included in subsequent engagements.

Dr. Ceesay described the President’s Eid message as one of his most significant, urging Gambians to appreciate the peace and unity they enjoy and to remain committed to strengthening the country’s social cohesion.