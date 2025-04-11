KMC Donates 70 Modern Hospital Beds to Kanifing General Hospital: A Step Forward in Healthcare Delivery

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Kanifing, The Gambia — In a major boost to the municipality’s healthcare infrastructure, the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), under the leadership of Lord Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, has donated 70 modern hospital beds to the Kanifing General Hospital.

The donation, presented during a ceremony held at the hospital grounds, also included mobile carts and a point-of-care machine valued at D580,000. These items were provided in collaboration with the Gambia Swiss Congress—a Switzerland-based Gambian organization—and a U.S.-based network led by Dr. Chris Hab, Global Health Director at the Children’s Hospital in the United States.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Bensouda recalled his visit to the hospital during Ramadan, during which he pledged to support the institution. He described the occasion as “a moment of generosity and solidarity,” adding that the contribution was made possible through the collective efforts of various partners, including the Gambia Swiss Congress and the youth group Cancolor Komo Bonjang. “Their commitment to improving health services in our municipality is deeply appreciated,” he said.

The mayor further emphasized KMC’s sustained investment in the health sector, noting that the municipality has spent millions of dalasis in recent years to bolster healthcare delivery. “This donation is a powerful reminder that responsibility to our community transcends generations and sectors,” he stated.

Hospital CEO Basiru Drammeh welcomed the donation and expressed deep appreciation for the enduring partnership between KMC and the Kanifing General Hospital, which dates back to the hospital’s establishment in 2010. He said the new beds would go a long way in improving patient care and staff comfort. “KMC has been a consistent partner, and their unwavering support continues to save lives and improve medical service delivery in the municipality,” Drammeh noted.

Dr. Mariama Sarr-Ceesay, Deputy Chairperson of the Hospital Board, called for a more methodical approach to evaluating the impact of such donations. She said it was essential to conduct research to understand how these contributions are improving healthcare outcomes. “The mayor must ensure that all records are kept so we can measure impact in our communities and hospitals,” she advised.

She also highlighted the need to recognize and invest in the hospital mortuary, which she described as an integral yet often overlooked part of the healthcare system. “People avoid talking about death, but the mortuary deserves the same attention and care as other departments,” Dr. Sarr-Ceesay stressed.

The event was attended by health professionals, community members, media personnel, and representatives of KMC—all of whom hailed the donation as a timely and impactful gesture toward improving healthcare delivery in the Kanifing municipality.