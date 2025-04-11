“The Time Has Come for the Government to Clean Up Corruption” – Ebrima Jallow

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In a compelling interview on FOROYAA Radio 97.2 FM, Ebrima Jallow, a passionate youth activist and 4th-year law student at the University of The Gambia, urged President Adama Barrow to take decisive action against corruption in the country. Known by his alias “The Ghetto Pen,” Jallow articulated his vision for a government that prioritizes not only infrastructural development but also the eradication of corrupt practices.

- Advertisement -

Drawing inspiration from former President Yahya Jammeh, Jallow proposed the establishment of a hotel named “Dead House,” specifically designated for individuals convicted of corruption. “While it’s important for the government to build roads, bridges, and other state-of-the-art facilities, we must also address the corrupt mafias within the system. The time has come for the government to make a serious commitment to cleaning up corruption,” he stated.

Jallow emphasized the importance of speaking truth to power, framing it as a national duty to advocate for the common good. He called for increased transparency, accountability, and stringent measures to eliminate corruption from all sectors of government. His interview resonated widely on social media, with many praising Jallow’s courageous stance.

Some even suggested that his proposed measures could serve as a powerful symbol of the nation’s commitment to combating corruption. As discussions continue to unfold, Jallow’s call to action highlights the urgent need for reform and integrity within the Gambian government.