Public Statement: Immediate Call to Stop the Deportation of Lamin Jarjusey and Protect His Right to Health

Date: 11 April 2025

We, the undersigned and all concerned individuals and organisations committed to human rights and justice, strongly condemn the arrest, detention, and the planned deportation of Mr. Lamin Jarjusey, a gravely ill individual who is currently undergoing life-saving medical treatment in Germany.

After his asylum application was rejected, Mr. Jarjusey has been living in Germany under Duldung (tolerated stay). Despite this status, he has demonstrated remarkable resilience, integrity, and commitment to integration. Lamin has undergone multiple major surgeries since arriving in Germany (December 2019, December 2019, and 2024) and is currently receiving intensive, ongoing medical care for a chronic and life-threatening illness.

His medical situation is critical. His attending physician has confirmed—both in written form and verbally—that without continued medical treatment and access to vital medication in Germany, Lamin Jarjusey’s life is at serious risk. According to his doctors, the healthcare infrastructure in The Gambia is insufficient to meet the complexity and urgency of his condition.

Despite this, Lamin was arrested on 9 April 2025 and is facing imminent deportation to The Gambia on 15 April 2025. This act represents not only a violation of basic human compassion but potentially a violation of both German constitutional rights and international human rights obligations.

We remind the German authorities and international bodies of the following:

Article 25(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states:

“Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself… including medical care and necessary social services…”

Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) (which Germany has ratified) recognizes “the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.” Deporting Mr. Jarjusey under these conditions would constitute a violation of this treaty.

The European Convention on Human Rights (Article 3) prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. Forcing Lamin to return to a country where he cannot access life-saving treatment may amount to inhuman treatment, as recognized in case law of the European Court of Human Rights (e.g., Paposhvili v. Belgium, 2016).

According to German Basic Law (Grundgesetz) Article 1, “Human dignity shall be inviolable. To respect and protect it shall be the duty of all state authority.” Denying Lamin the medical care he urgently needs directly contradicts this principle.

Despite immense physical suffering, Lamin has shown extraordinary character:

He is gainfully employed, contributing to society and not dependent on public welfare.

He has no criminal record and has complied with all legal and civic obligations.

His colleagues, employer, and community speak highly of his dedication, respectfulness, and courage.

We urgently call on the following stakeholders to intervene immediately and prevent this life-threatening deportation:

The Government of The Gambia, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gambia Immigration Department, and Gambia Human Rights Commission

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Human rights organizations in Germany and worldwide

German authorities, especially the Härtefallkommission Stuttgart, to urgently re-examine his case as a humanitarian emergency

Health is a fundamental human right, not a privilege tied to immigration status. To deport Lamin Jarjusey in his current medical state would be a death sentence. We must not let that happen in silence.

We stand in solidarity with Lamin Jarjusey and call on all responsible authorities to act with humanity and in accordance with the law.

Signed,

Gambia European Centre for Jobs Migration and Development Agency.

Stuttgart.