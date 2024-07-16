Kiang West NAM Expresses Disappointment as Parliament Upholds FGM/C Ban

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The National Assembly Member for Kiang West, Lamin Ceesay, has expressed his disappointment with his fellow parliamentarians for their decision to maintain the ban on FGM/C.

He pointed out that two of his colleagues, who were initially among the first to submit amendments, voted against the Bill, a move that he found surprising.

“All of them debated against the ban of FGM/C and called for an amendment which we have done but what happened today is a big disappointment because if someone wants to worship a building and say this is my faith, this is my religion, this what I want to worship you allow him or her to do that.

“You don’t challenge belief [and] you don’t challenge religion but to tell you I am quite disappointed, and I am quite saddened that the issue happened this way.

“But this is not the end of the journey. We are in parliament for two or three years. We will propose another amendment to see that our people are free.”

The Kiang West National Assembly Member claimed that several parliamentarians cast their votes based on personal interests, influenced by government donor support and potential travel opportunities to countries opposed to FGM/C.

He said that a single group is addressing a single issue but with varying goals, which seems illogical. He added that what occurs is a demonstration of democracy, allowing individuals to voice their opinions in parliament, whether they represent their constituency or not.

Ceesay further said: “It appears that personality drives everything; otherwise, we could simply refer to the YouTube records to review the contributions of all members who participated in the adjournment debate, including the speaker who suggested that all parliament members are opposed to the ban.”

He pointed out the peculiar actions of some Gambians, highlighting Gibbie Mballow, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu, who, during a session, stood up to express his regret for permitting his daughters to undergo the practice.

Ceesay argued that he should be arrested, just like the women who were prosecuted, but the government and civil society organizations ignored the issue.

“Even with that statement, they celebrate him, and he said this on the floor of Parliament. I think that statement was more damaging than supportive, but they are very comfortable with that.”

The outspoken NAM could not conceal his frustration with the democratic steps Parliament has taken to ban the practice that has been in place for centuries. He emphasized their unwavering commitment to ensuring the repeal of the ban.